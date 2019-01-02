Northwestel doesn't want to share its federally-funded internet connection in Nunavut

One of Nunavut's internet providers is making the case to the federal government that it should not have to share a new satellite, which provides faster internet to Nunavummiut, with its competitors.

Northwestel was awarded $49.9 million in September 2017, as part of the the federal government's Connect to Innovate program. The program funds infrastructure to access the new geostationary satellite, which means it's parked at about 35,000 kilometres above the surface of the Earth.

This money was nearly 10 per cent of $500-million federal initiative to improve rural internet speeds. The conditions attached require the bandwidth from the satellite be open to other companies to purchase at wholesale prices.

But at a meeting on northern infrastructure at the standing committee for Indigenous and northern affairs last month, Northwestel's president Curtis Shaw asked the government to consider northern operating costs.

Curtis Shaw, the president of Northwestel, spoke to the standing committee on November 5, 2018. (Northwestel)

"The government should look to abandon any obligation for subsidy recipients in Canada's North to offer wholesale access; instead, promote affordability through retail price commitments," Shaw said.

"There are simply not enough customers and not enough revenue from local services in the smallest communities to support one service provider, let alone two or more."

Iqaluit currently has at least five internet providers including Qiniq, Xplornet, Northwestel, Ice Wireless and local startup Meshnet.

This is not the first time the company has asked for an exemption from providing open internet. Bell Canada, which owns Northwestel, made the same plea at the beginning of 2018 during the standing committee on industry, science and technology's review of rural internet.

However, at this point, the federal government remains unconvinced.

Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Navdeep Bains says the government remains committed to keeping the satellite open.

"We want to see more competition and more choice so we can see the prices also go down for consumers and Canadians. And so that position has not changed," Bains told CBC.

Northwestel rolling out faster internet

Northwestel rolled out packages with more gigabytes to customers in Iqaluit a year after receiving funding. On Oct. 31, it released the same 15 mbps speeds in three more communities.

This 15 mbps internet is still well below the 50 mbps the CRTC ruled all Canadians should have access to within the next 10-15 years, but it's a significant jump from the average of 3 mbps Nunavummiut had access to before.

Dean Proctor is the chief development officer of SSi Micro. (David Gunn/CBC)

Northwestel says it's committed to having all communities connected by the end of 2019. The company declined an interview on wholesale access, but emailed a statement saying it could not have offered this internet speed without federal help.

Competitors waiting to become customers

The company's main competitor in Nunavut, SSi Micro, provides internet under the Qiniq brand. So far, it hasn't been able to enter an agreement with Northwestel to purchase bandwidth.

Dean Proctor, SSi Micro's chief development officer, says Northwestel is aware of how much bandwidth Qiniq would like to buy, but despite more than a year of negotiations nothing has been agreed on.

"Given that they're now announcing retail services, we're obviously concerned that this not be something that they use to...give themselves a preference over other providers," Proctor said.

He said once Qiniq gets access to the bandwidth it will be a relatively quick change to provide faster internet to all communities, as it has been operating in all 25 communities since 2005.

Northwestel does not yet provide internet in all communities.