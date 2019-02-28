Northwestel wants to improve broadband to north Alaska Highway communities
New fibre optic line would serve Destruction Bay, Burwash Landing, and Beaver Creek
Northwestel is promising better phone service and faster internet for communities along the north Alaska Highway, as it plans to install a new fibre optic line.
The project, now before the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board (YESAB), would bring higher broadband capacity into Destruction Bay, Burwash Landing and Beaver Creek, Yukon.
"What bringing fibre into the communities will do will mean more capacity right away for things like government services, schools, [First Nation] offices, and it's the first step for faster speeds right into the home," says Andrew Anderson, director of communications with Northwestel.
"Obviously for that, we also have to look at what we call the 'last mile' — the infrastructure that takes it from the fibre coming into the community, all the way into the home."
The company is planning to decommission the microwave towers it currently uses for broadband service to the three communities.
Anderson says Northwestel is still working with YESAB to solicit public comment before the project can move forward.
"If this project is approved and the fibre goes ahead, that will allow us to decommission those microwave towers which is good news. That means electricity savings, power savings," Anderson said.
Carmin Hinson, who owns Buckshot Betty's Restaurant in Beaver Creek, says she'll welcome the improvements to phone service.
"Beaver Creek has the worst service in the Yukon, so there you go. That's all I gotta say," Hinson laughed.
"Sometimes you can't hear each other talk, or it's really crackly, or sometimes people can't hear you. They will try to phone here and the phone's ringing but it doesn't pick up, or sometimes you can hear other people talking."
Once Northwestel gets the regulatory approval it hopes to start working on the project this spring and throughout the summer.
Northwestel is funding the fibre project but would not say how much it will cost.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.