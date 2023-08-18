N.W.T. officials to provide update on wildfires and evacuation efforts

Officials provide an update on the wildfire situation in the Northwest Territories, the ongoing response to the wildfires and resulting evacuations.

Northwest Territories officials are scheduled to update the public on Friday evening on wildfires, and the ongoing evacuation efforts.

The news conference is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT. CBC News will carry it live when it happens.

The N.W.T. government on Wednesday ordered Yellowknife's 20,000 or so residents to flee the capital city — and urged people who couldn't leave by road to register for flights out of Yellowknife — as a nearby wildfire threatened to reach the city within days.

Mike Westwick, a territorial fire information officer, told CBC News Friday morning that the fire is now 15 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife and two days of northwest to west-northwest winds on Friday and Saturday would likely push the fire closer.