N.W.T. officials to provide update on wildfires and evacuation efforts
Northwest Territories officials are scheduled to update the public on wildfires and evacuation efforts on Friday at 7 p.m. MT.
The N.W.T. government on Wednesday ordered Yellowknife's 20,000 or so residents to flee the capital city — and urged people who couldn't leave by road to register for flights out of Yellowknife — as a nearby wildfire threatened to reach the city within days.
Mike Westwick, a territorial fire information officer, told CBC News Friday morning that the fire is now 15 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife and two days of northwest to west-northwest winds on Friday and Saturday would likely push the fire closer.