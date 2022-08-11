N.W.T.'s tourism industry sees signs of recovery

Tourism operators in communities across the Northwest Territories are seeing a steady return of business this summer, after two years of pandemic restrictions and border closures.

Richard McIntosh, who co-owns Sundog Adventures in Old Town, Yellowknife, said this summer's "been great" for business.

"I don't think it's clear sailing yet," McIntosh said. "But, it's great to see that visitors have Yellowknife on their radar and they have returned."

His tourist hub offers a variety of all-season activities, including houseboat tours, canoeing and kayaking, and guides to see the aurora.

With pandemic health measures in effect last summer, McIntosh said they had to completely switch gears in the way they operated which meant saying a temporary goodbye to international visitors and focusing more on locals.

This year, that's starting to change.

"Yellowknife does see a lot of domestic travel in the summertime [with] people driving up here," McIntosh said, "but certainly I have met quite a few international travellers as well."

Tourism-dependent N.W.T. seeing a rebound in visitor numbers Duration 2:01 The CBC's Celeste Decaire reports on how the tourism industry in Northwest Territories is seeing signs of recovery as pandemic restrictions and closures ease.

According to the Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment, the N.W.T. can bring in over 100,000 visitors per year, with the aurora being one its main attractions.

Before the pandemic, the tourism industry typically brought in over $200-million dollars annually — a number that's dropped significantly over the past two years.

Bobby Drygeese, wner of B. Dene Adventures, says he's seeing more domestic travellers this summer, with visitors coming from Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver as well as from the east coast. (Avery Zingel/CBC)

Owner of B. Dene Adventures, Bobby Drygeese, said last fall he had no bookings for his culture tours and workshops at his camp located in Dettah.

"Everybody was iffy about COVID and all that," Drygeese said. "We had bookings last August, but then there was a big spike in Yellowknife and things got cancelled."

While he's not seeing the large groups come through the doors like he has in the past, he's been busy this summer with back to back bookings in June.

"Before I used to have like 40 or 50 people per night, sometimes a little bit more, sometimes less. But now I have bookings for … 12 people, eight people."

Drygeese said he's hopeful business will continue to pick up, as he's receiving more phone calls of interest for his upcoming winter tours in December and January.

Tourism industry faces development challenges

Federal Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault planned visits to the Yukon and the Northwest Territories this week to discuss the impact that tourism plays in the local visitor economy.

During his visit in Yellowknife on Wednesday, he spoke with media about the government's plan to rework the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy which was initially announced in 2019.

Randy Boissonnault, the federal minister of tourism, met with tourism leaders, Indigenous partners, and stakeholders in Yukon and the Northwest Territories this week to discuss how to improve the sector. (Celeste Decaire/CBC News)

"We want to make sure that the tourism attractions that are here that are yet to be developed are able to be shared with Canadians and the rest of the world," Boissonnault said.

He said that labour constraints are making it difficult for businesses like hotels and restaurants in the N.W.T. to operate at full capacity, adding that this affects the development of tourist attractions from reaching their potential.

"We've got a whole bunch of people coming to stick their toe in the Arctic Ocean, but what's there for them? Where's the hotel? Where's the restaurant?"

Boissonnault said he wants to see more of an investment in the N.W.T.'s Indigenous tourism.

"It leads the world in Indigenous tourism, so how can we actually take the best of what various nations in the N.W.T. have to offer and make that offer available to visitors from across Canada and from around the world."

He said the government is working through the mechanics of how to allocate the $24.8 million dedicated to this sector that was announced in the 2022 federal budget, along with plans to work with the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada.