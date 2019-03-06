Feces-covered outhouse toilet at border not a great introduction to the N.W.T., says MLA

"It's not a great way to introduce visitors to the Northwest Territories."

Uttering those words in the legislature on Tuesday, Hay River MLA R.J. Simpson made what could well be the understatement of the year.

Simpson was referring to a photo he saw of the inside of the first roadside outhouse that visitors travelling north by road encounter when they cross the Alberta-N.W.T. border and reach the 60th Parallel Visitor Information Centre.

Simpson said seeing the photo on his Facebook feed was enough to make him consider swearing off the social media site for good.

"It was not pretty," he said. "I will spare everyone the gruesome details."

The photo shows a toilet smeared with feces and full of used toilet paper, with what appears to be frozen urine and either frozen vomit or frozen feces on the floor.

The inside of the outhouse at the 60th Parallel Visitor Information Centre. It’s the first stop in the N.W.T. for drivers travelling from Alberta. (Submitted)

The photo was circulated widely on Facebook pages in Yellowknife and the South Slave region over the weekend before it was taken down.

"This is a perennial issue," said Simpson. "It's been going on and on for years, particularly at the border, when the ice roads are in and all the big trucks start coming in from the south. It's where the truckers stop, and they don't take it easy on that bathroom."

Industry, Tourism and Investment Minister Wally Schumann said when his department got wind of it, a contractor was dispatched to clean up the frozen mess.

Schumann said during the off-season, government-owned outhouses at rest stops are cleaned once a month.

"This is a difficult situation for us," said Schumann.

"These things are isolated and remote. There's no power at these locations. And we spend a lot of money on this. We spend approximately $50,000 annually to clean these things up in the off-season. We could probably spend that much a week if we had to really get after this thing, but we don't have the money."