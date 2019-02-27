N.W.T. gov't signs declaration to address discrimination in health care

The Northwest Territories government has signed a declaration of commitment to "embed cultural safety" in the healthcare system, it said in a press release.

The territorial Department of Health and Social Services said that it aims to improve the health outcomes of Indigenous residents and all northerners using the 2018-2020 Cultural Safety Action Plan.

The plan has a number of goals, including improving access to services, client experiences and the health outcome of Indigenous people.

The declaration was signed by these health representatives in the territory:

Glen Abernethy, minister of health.

Jim Antoine, chair of the N.W.T.'s Health and Social Services Leadership Council.

Ted Blondin, chair of the Tlicho Community Services Authority.

Shannon Aikman, CEO of the Tlicho Community Services Authority.

Brian Willows, public administrator for the Hay River Health and Social Services Authority.

Erin Griffiths, CEO of the Hay River Health and Social Services Authority.

Sue Cullen, CEO of the N.W.T. Health and Social Services Authority.

Bruce Cooper, deputy minister for the Department of Health and Social Services.

The government revealed the plan in January, which is meant to address inequities in health and social services.

"The signing of the declaration of commitment shows that we are committed to creating an organizational culture of cultural safety and putting the needs of clients and their families first," said Minister Abernethy in the release.