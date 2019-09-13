Northview REIT to repay tenants for illegal pet fees

One of the North's largest landlords has promised to refund the thousands of dollars it had illegally been charging tenants in "pet fees."

CBC News revealed last fall that Northview REIT was charging illegal fees on top of ordinary rent for having pets in pet-friendly buildings. Over the course of a tenancy, the fees could amount to hundreds or, in some cases, thousands of dollars.

In November, the company told tenants it had retained an independent auditor to "review resident accounts and identify any inconsistencies in our policies, or inaccuracies in our approach."

In a letter to tenants earlier this week, the company admitted it had "indeed incorrectly charged pet fees, contrary to relevant sections of the NWT Residential Tenancies Act."

The letter also states that some Northview staff knew the fees were illegal.

"When made aware of this error, responsible staff did not ensure it was immediately corrected. This is unacceptable and we are doing whatever is necessary not only to make it right, but to make sure it never happens again."

Thousands of dollars in fees

Last fall, signed lease agreements obtained by CBC News showed the company was illegally collecting pet fees amounting to $25 per pet, per month.

Under the Northwest Territories' Residential Tenancies Act, landlords can collect a pet deposit from tenants. It is similar to a damage deposit and must be refunded once the tenant moves out, as long as there isn't any major damage to the unit. Under the act, landlords are allowed to charge a maximum of 50 per cent of one month's rent as a "pet deposit."

But several rental officer decisions showed Northview had not been refunding the pet fees it had been charging, and that some tenants have paid thousands of dollars more than what Northview is legally allowed to collect.

In it's recent letter, Northview writes that current tenants have two options to recoup any pet fees they've paid. Tenants can opt to have the fees fully reimbursed or they can have them put toward a refundable pet deposit, up to half a month's rent, with any remaining fees reimbursed.

Past tenants of the company will be provided a full refund if they aren't currently in arrears.

Northview did not give a timeline for when this would happen.

No one from the company's corporate or Yellowknife offices immediately responded to request for comment. The company has never publicly commented on CBC's findings.