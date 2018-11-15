Police ask for public's help in investigation of Iqaluit's Northmart fire

Nunavut RCMP are asking for the public's help in its ongoing investigation into the fires set on Nov. 8, including the fire that destroyed the warehouse for Iqaluit's Northmart.

Police are also looking for information about a break-in that occurred while the elders' home behind the Northmart was evacuated.

The police investigation found that five of the six fires Thursday night were intentionally set — three vehicle fires, a debris fire and the warehouse fire.

A remaining car fire, which occurred before midnight, was caused by vehicle malfunction and unrelated to the other fires, a spokesperson from the RCMP told CBC.

RCMP now says the 17-year-old charged with arson and with disregard for human life, is also charged with public mischief.

They are currently in custody and will appear in court on Nov. 23 for a bail hearing.

Iqaluit's RCMP can be reached at 867-979-0123. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.nwtnutips.com or by texting 'NWTNUTIPS' plus your message to 274637.