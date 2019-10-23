Northland Utilities loses appeal over cost of Hay River assets

The Supreme Court of the Northwest Territories has denied an appeal by Northland Utilities over how much the town of Hay River should pay for its assets.

Those assets include power poles, backup diesel generators, street lights, transformers, land, vehicles and buildings.

Northland held the franchise to distribute electricity to Hay River homes and businesses for more than 30 years, before town councillors voted in 2016 to award the contract to the government-run Northwest Territories Power Corporation.

Since then, the two sides have been arguing over how much the town must pay for Northland's assets.

An ATCO subsidiary, Northland says its assets in Hay River are worth $40 million. An appraiser hired by the town estimated the value at $14 million.

$14M estimate 'reasonable'

To settle the dispute, the two sides turned to an arbitrator, John J. Marshall. In 2018, Marshall sided with the town's $14 million estimate. However, Marshall also said the town should pay a 30 per cent premium on top of the value of the assets to account for the earnings the business generated.

Northland disagreed with Marshall's decision and earlier this year appealed the decision in the N.W.T. Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, Justice Andrew Mahar dismissed that appeal, saying Marshall's decision was "reasonable and not incorrect on any point of law."

According to court documents, the main issue the power distributor had with Marshall's decision was over the method he used to determine the value of its assets.

Northland argued its assets should be appraised based on how much it would cost to currently have them replaced.

The town argued the assets should be appraised based on how much Northland paid for them at the time they were purchased.

In his arbitration ruling, Marshall said Northland's proposed method would result in a valuation about three times higher than book value.

Marshall noted Northland has already recovered the value of its assets, because it has been allowed to include that cost when determining what rates it must charge its customers in Hay River.