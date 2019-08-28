Whitehorse trailer park tells residents to keep trailers, RVs elsewhere

Residents at Whitehorse's Northland trailer park are being told to move their toys somewhere else.

Park management sent a letter out last week informing the park's 220 mobile home owners they must move all recreational vehicles off the property, including ATVs, travel trailers, boats, and snowmobiles.

"We've been experiencing issues with being seemingly overrun with motor homes, campers, travel trailers, tent trailers and the like," the letter states.

"Over the past years, storage in yards or driveways was permitted, however, over the recent years these vehicles have gotten bigger, and our yards and driveways are not equipped to compensate for this."

Northland resident Judith McIntyre owns an ATV. She normally parks and covers it up in the back of her yard during the winter months.

"We're Yukoners ... and so we have our things for work, and play," she said.

Northland resident Judith McIntyre says many park residents are on fixed incomes, and can't afford to store things elsewhere. (Mike Rudyk/CBC)

McIntyre owns her mobile home but not the land — she rents the plot from Northland. She's not sure what residents are supposed to do with their vehicles and trailers.

"The first suggestion is that you go to a storage place that charges $85 a month ... like, excuse me — we are ... a lot of people on a fixed income," McIntyre said.

Same rights as other tenants

NDP Leader Kate White is the area's MLA. She says mobile home owners in Yukon have no recourse.

"Under law, they are viewed as renters. So unfortunately, the way the Residential Landlord [and] Tenant Act is written, a person who owns a mobile home doesn't have any more rights than someone who rents an apartment," White said.

There are 220 mobile home sites at Northland. (Mike Rudyk/CBC)

"Including the fact they can get eviction notices — which means they have to move their trailer, if you could imagine what that would be like, because there are not really any spots to move them."

In a written statement to CBC, Northland management said its goal was to make the park a "clean and safe space for all residents."

"Northland Park provides parking space for two vehicles on a concrete pad in front of each unit," the statement reads.