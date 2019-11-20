Northerners Diyet, Joshua Haulli among nominees for Canadian Folk Music Awards

Nominees have been announced for the 2020 Canadian Folk Music Awards — and several northerners are on the list.

Igloolik singer/songwriter Joshua Haulli is up for three awards: Traditional Singer of the Year, Young Performer of the Year, and Indigenous Songwriter of the Year, all for his album, Aqqut.

Also nominated for Indigenous Songwriter of the Year is Yukon's Diyet van Lieshout, for her third album, Diyet & The Love Soldiers. She's originally from the Kluane area, and is a member of the Kluane First Nation.

Swedish-born, Whitehorse-based singer/songwriter Sarah MacDougall is up for Solo Artist of the Year for her latest album, All The Hours I Have Left to Tell You Anything.

Elisapie at the 2019 Juno Awards. The Nunavik artist is one of several northerners nominated for a 2020 Canadian Folk Music Award. (CARAS/iPhoto)

And Nunavik's Elisapie is nominated for the Oliver Schroer Pushing the Boundaries Award, named for the late fiddler and composer. Elisapie is nominated for her album, Ballad of the Runaway Girl.

The awards will be handed out April 3 and 4, 2020, in Charlottetown.