President of Northern workers union not seeking re-election

The Union of Northern Workers (UNW) has confirmed its longtime president will not be seeking re-election in the fall.

Todd Parsons, who has been at the organization's helm for the past 18 years, is not running for another three-year term, Adrienne Cartwright, a communications officer for the union, told CBC News in an email.

Parsons was not available for an interview, Cartwright said.

His stepping away from the role was first reported by NNSL Media in Friday's edition of The Weekender.

According to a biography on the union's website, Parsons became active with UNW in the 90s, moving from shop steward to local and regional vice president positions before being elected as president in 2002.

UNW is a component of the Public Service Alliance of Canada – one of Canada's largest national labour unions – and it represents roughly 5,700 workers at the territorial government and other northern employers.

The position of president, as well as both vice presidents, are voted on at the Triennial Convention of the Union of Northern Workers, which is slated to take place October 15-17 this year.

On its website, the union said a decision still has to be made about whether the convention will take place in person or virtually.

Nomination forms will become available as early as six weeks before the convention, according to the unions' regulations, but candidates may also be nominated at the convention itself.