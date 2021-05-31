Northern Workers union and N.W.T. gov't reach tentative agreement

A tentative agreement has been reached between the Northwest Territories government and the Union of Northern Workers, which represents roughly 5,700 workers at the territorial government and other northern employers.

Negotiations started on March 9, according to a news release issued Monday. Both parties are recommending ratification of the agreement to their membership and the Financial Management Board.

The release says the details of the tentative agreement will not be publicly released until it's been ratified.

The current collective agreement, which expired on March 31, was the result of a years-long negotiation that saw heated exchanges with politicians and repeated threats of a strike over demands for millions in pay raises and new benefits.

A strike was only narrowly avoided when the territorial government agreed to abide by the recommendations of a mediator in March 2019.