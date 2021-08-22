Northern artist's sled dog film makes Cannes Short Film Festival

A northern Indigenous artist's short documentary, about a young sled dog, has hit the international screen.

Miranda Currie's film Tails on Ice, has been chosen as part of the 2021 Cannes Short Film Festival lineup.

"I'm pretty stoked about it," the Yellowknife resident, who is also musician and author, told CBC News. "As a filmmaker, you want to tell your story and you want people to enjoy it ... they [the festival] thought it was worthy of being played in their program, I was really touched by that, for sure."

The central character in the film is Currie's dog, Ellesmere.

Miranda Currie's short film, Tails on Ice, is a coming-of-age story about a Canadian Inuit sled dog. It played at the Cannes Short Film Festival in France last week. (Pat Kane)

Currie said the canine has had "so much personality" ever since she was a puppy, and that focusing the story from her perspective made it more kid-friendly.

"I want young Indigenous kids to see themselves in media, I want them to be like 'I can do that.'"