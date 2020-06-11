Police find $55K worth of illegal drugs and alcoholic beverages in Nunavik

Police say over the past two weeks, they seized more than $55,000 worth of illegal drugs and alcoholic beverages after executing several search warrants across several communities, according to a news release Thursday from the Kativik Regional Police Force.

The force polices 14 remote northern villages in the Kativik region in northern Quebec.

​The following items were seized, according to police:

84 bottles of liquor (375 ml).

44 bottles of liquor (750 ml).

1 bottle of liquor (1.75 L).

48 cans of beer (355 ml).

448 grams of a substance believed to be cannabis.

3 grams of hash 3 alprazolam pills (commonly known as Xanax).

336 methamphetamine pills.

There were 11 search warrants in total that were executed in Akulivik, Kangiqsualujjuaq, Kangiqsujuaq, Kuujjuaq, Salluit, and Puvirnituq, according to the news release.

"The success of investigations is directly linked to the amount and the quality of information we receive from the public," said Deputy Chief Jean-François Morin in a written statement.

"Lately, we've received a lot of information regarding the illegal sale of drugs and alcohol. This has allowed us to corroborate the information, ask for warrants and conduct seizures. I encourage citizens to continue to report these types of activities, and I pledge to continue our efforts to eliminate contraband."

Individuals targeted by the search warrants may face charges, states the news release.

The investigations are ongoing.​