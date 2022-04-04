Prime minister meets virtually with Northern premiers, defence minister

Although there's been no official word about the agenda, the three Northern premiers are on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's itinerary for a virtual meeting this afternoon, along with Minister of National Defence Anita Anand.

N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane, Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok and Yukon Premier Sandy Silver were all expected to attend.

The meeting comes after the the premiers wrote a letter to Trudeau last month, asking to discuss Arctic security in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The letter noted Russia has expanded its Arctic infrastructure in recent years by building ports, expanding its icebreaker fleet and strengthening its military presence.

The Northern premiers said they were growing increasingly concerned about Canada's Arctic security.

The CBC has requested interviews with the premiers following today's meeting, but has not had a response yet.

More to come…