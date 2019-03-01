'Lobbying happens' in gov't, says N.W.T. MP about Wilson-Raybould and SNC-Lavalin

The N.W.T.'s Liberal MP says former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould may have been ill-prepared for the sort of pressure she was subject to in the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Michael McLeod, a former cabinet minister in the Northwest Territories government, says "lobbying happens" when you're in power.

"It happens non-stop, and it happens from many different directions," McLeod said. "I've been in a position where the premier has pressured me to do certain things — so I know it happens."

"I think maybe if you never experienced that before, you might consider it unduly hard."

At the same time, though, McLeod acknowledged he's never been the attorney general, doesn't know all the rules, and so it's hard to say "what the attorney general should be putting up with."

McLeod also strong words of support for Wilson-Raybould, calling her a strong voice and an important person in the Liberal Party. He also says her testimony before the justice committee on Wednesday was credible.

Former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould arrives to give her testimony about the SNC-LAVALIN affair before a justice committee hearing on Parliament Hill on Wednesday. (Lars Hagberg/AFP/Getty Images)

"After listening to her, I think most of us had no doubt that she felt that she was inappropriately pressured by the Prime Minister," McLeod said.

He said Wilson-Raybould's testimony answered some key questions for him.

"I wanted to hear if there was actually any actual firm direction provided by the Prime Minister's office, and I wanted to also know if it was illegal what was going on. And in both cases I heard no," he said.

"The issue is certainly not black and white."

'Great confidence' in Trudeau: Yukon MP

McLeod said it's important to hear more people testify before the justice committee before drawing any firm conclusions — something echoed by the North's other Liberal MP, Yukon's Larry Bagnell.

Bagnell said he's confident the justice committee and the ethics commissioner will get to the bottom of things.

Yukon MP Larry Bagnell (Mike Rudyk/CBC)

"We learned a lot [Wednesday], which I thought was great. And the ethics commissioner is independent of Parliament, so I think that's very good. And I look forward to seeing what they come up with," Bagnell said.

In the meantime, he still has "great confidence" in Trudeau.

"He's delivered more to the Yukon than any government in history, if you look at, especially on the area of poverty — as you know, that was one of my main reasons for getting in Parliament."

Meanwhile, the North's other MP, Hunter Tootoo — elected as a Liberal but now sitting as an Independent — says he's also waiting for more information before deciding whether to support either the Conservatives' call for Trudeau to resign, or the NDP's push for a public inquiry.

Glad to see Jody Wilson-Raybould finally got the opportunity to tell her truth. I applaud her courage in doing so! <a href="https://twitter.com/Puglaas?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Puglaas</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JustinTrudeau?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JustinTrudeau</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Nunavut?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Nunavut</a> <a href="https://t.co/CYQL8dsIPr">pic.twitter.com/CYQL8dsIPr</a> —@HunterTootoo

"It's important to, you know, to hear everything before me coming to any conclusion," he said.

"I do recognize and support Miss Wilson-Raybould, I think it took a lot of courage for her to go to committee and make her presentation [on Wednesday] ... she did her job as minister of justice very well, and I think she's a person of utmost integrity."