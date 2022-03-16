2 Northern MPs banned from travelling to Russia

A pair of Liberal MPs in the North have been barred from travelling to Russia, after being named to what the Russian foreign ministry calls its "black list."

Yukon MP Brendan Hanley and N.W.T. MP Michael McLeod are on the list along with hundreds of other names, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his foreign affairs and defence ministers, other federal party leaders, MPs from all parties, and leaders of various Ukrainian-Canadian Groups.

Nunavut's NDP MP Lori Idlout, however, has not been banned from travelling to Russia.

The black list comes in response to Canada's aggressive stance toward Russia following the country's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Along with other Western powers, Canada has levied sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin, his close political allies, senior government leaders and the billionaire oligarchs who control Russian industry and other entities abroad.

In a statement Tuesday evening, Hanley said he attended Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to Canada that morning and his "call for action will not go unanswered."

"His first-hand report of Russia's atrocities against the people of his country was a stark reminder of the importance of Canada's continued support," he said.

Hanley said Canada, as a NATO member, would not stand for illegal attacks on Ukraine and that Canada would continue to provide humanitarian and military aid and increase its military presence in Europe.

