Why Sharon Shorty's grandmother told her not to look at the northern lights

Sharon Shorty's grandmother told her northern lights were bad luck.

Shorty is a Yukon storyteller and comedian. She remembers growing up in Teslin and hearing stories about the aurora borealis from her grandmother.

She was supposed to stay quiet and to not look at them.

CBC spoke with several Indigenous elders and northern storytellers about the stories around the aurora borealis.

