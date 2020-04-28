So long, Northern Frontier Visitors Centre

The days are numbered for what's left of the former Northern Frontier Visitors Centre in Yellowknife.

Work is already underway tearing down parts of the building's interior setting the stage for its demolition beginning Wednesday, according to a press release by the territorial government. Previously, the territory indicated that work would begin Thursday.

The materials will then be sorted and the site cleaned up by mid-May, according to the release. It will bring an end to the centre's roughly 25-year history.

The government provided the following timetable for the demolition work, while noting the dates are subject to change:

April 16 to April 28: selective interior demolition and salvage.

April 29 to May 3: building demolition.

May 3 to May 9: material sorting.

May 10 to May 16: site clean up.

The building has been abandoned since May 2017, when it was closed over safety concerns stemming from structural issues due to shifting permafrost.

"Work is ongoing to determine future use of this important property," the release states.