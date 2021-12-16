N.W.T. communities to receive traditional games equipment

The Aboriginal Sports Circle NWT has seen renewed interest in traditional games in the territory in the last few years — but getting access to equipment like sealskin targets, dowels and snowsnakes can be a barrier for athletes.

So in the new year, the organization will be giving away 20 introductory equipment kits for the Northern and Dene games. Each kit is valued at around $1,600.

Aboriginal Sports Circle community programmer Cheyenne Lafferty says these kits will be a way "to get this programming into communities creatively," since representatives are unable to travel throughout the territory like they normally would due to COVID-19.

Earlier this month, the group announced the giveaway on social media and invited organizations, clubs, schools and community members to apply.

"We're hoping that it reaches all the communities and that everyone who wants to apply will get to apply," said Lafferty.

"I hope [these kits will] spark the interest in the sport and get communities interested in starting their own clubs," she said. "And if the only barrier before to starting a club in your community was that you didn't have equipment, here's the perfect opportunity."

Samuel Peter, from Kenai, Alaska, kicks a skin ball hanging 94 inches off the floor during the one-foot high kick event at the Native Youth Olympics in Anchorage, Alaska, May 7, 2005. (Al Grillo/AP)

Though applications will be accepted until January 7, 2022, Lafferty says there have been dozens of responses — and she was not surprised to see this level of enthusiasm.

"I know that there's been a lot more interest in general with the Northern and Dene games these past few years, and we've been doing a lot of work in promoting it and trying to get more people involved in all the communities," she said.

To help athletes get started, Aboriginal Sports Circle has also made a series of introductory videos showing how to play the games, which are available on Facebook. More videos in that series will be coming out in the new year.

Lafferty — an athlete herself who made the territorial team last year — sees many reasons for people in the N.W.T. to get involved with traditional games if they can. Some of the games help build strength and stamina, and they also celebrate northern cultures.

"I just want to make sure that the culture and traditions are kept alive in the North," she said. "These games were a really big part of them back in the day, and they're a really big part in keeping everything alive these days."

The next games on Aboriginal Sports Circle's calendar are the Traditional Games, scheduled to take place in Yellowknife in February 2022, and which are open to children between the ages of 10 and 12.