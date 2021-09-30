North-Wright Airways flight 142 identified as COVID-19 exposure site

A flight between Yellowknife, Colville Lake and Fort Good Hope has been identified as a COVID-19 exposure site.

Passengers on North-Wright Airways flight 142 on Sept. 23 may have been exposed to the virus.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer is directing flight passengers who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated to self-isolate for 10 days and arrange testing.

Passengers who are fully vaccinated are instructed to self-monitor. If symptoms develop vaccinated passengers should isolate and arrange testing.

There are 283 N.W.T. residents with active cases of COVID-19, according to the territorial government's COVID-19 dashboard.

Six residents have died from the virus and 770 cases of COVID-19 have been resolved.