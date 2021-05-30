Childrens' shoes appear in North following discovery of remains at former B.C. residential school

The North is reacting to the discovery of the remains of 215 children at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

The bodies were found during a search of the grounds of the old school, the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation announced Thursday. A statement from the First Nation said that the missing children, some as young as three years old, were undocumented deaths.

In a statement issued Sunday, Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq said the discovery was devastating and left all Indigenous people in the country heartbroken and grieving.

"This isn't simply a dark chapter in Canadian history, it continues to be a very painful reality for all First Nations, Inuit and Metis," he wrote. "In order to move forward, all Canadians must face these horrors, learn the truth, demand justice and work toward meaningful reconciliation on our terms."

Savikataaq said the Government of Nunavut would lower all its flags to half mast for nine days — the equivalent of an hour for each of the 215 children found.

The Canadian flag at the Peace Tower in Ottawa was lowered to half-mast on Sunday, and the Department of Canadian Heritage said flags at all federal buildings and establishments across Canada would also be lowered until further notice "in memory of the thousands of children who were sent to residential schools."

An event page on Facebook is calling on people to bring donations of childrens' shoes to the tree at the site of the former old Akaitcho Hall residential school in Yellowknife, N.W.T. (Jenny Wasylkoski/Facebook)

Children's shoes

Childrens' shoes have also started appearing at least two locations in Yellowknife over the weekend.

A Facebook event named Kamloops Residential School Vigil - Yellowknife, NT is calling on people to bring donations of childrens' shoes to the site of the old Akaitcho Hall residential school and to place them under the tree nearby.

The organizer of the display, Angela Canning, told CBC News she was completely heartbroken when she learned about the remains found in B.C.

"I couldn't stop crying or thinking about it," she said through tears. "Can you imagine you children being taken away from you and not ever getting them back, or an explanation of what happened to them?"

Canning said she no longer wants to be part of the Catholic Church, because it hasn't apologized for its involvement in residential schools.

The intent of the Facebook event was to have people leave shoes at the former residential school site, said Canning, and she isn't planning a physical gathering or speakers.

Childrens' shoes have also appeared outside St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Yellowknife.