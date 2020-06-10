Oldest Inuk woman in northern Nunavut is 100 on Thursday

One of northern Nunavut's oldest Inuit women has made it into her triple digits.

Qaapik Attagutsiak, who lives in her 10-by-16 foot hut, heated by a seal oil lamp, is celebrating her 100th birthday on Thursday.

Attagutsiak is the oldest living person in Arctic Bay, a community of around 800 people, according to her daughter.

"It is rare for people to reach 100 years old. She has said that 'You are to listen to your mother and father so that you will live longer' — the verse that is in the bible," said her daughter Malachi Kigutaq.

And she's known for many reasons.

When Attagutsiak, a seamstress, wasn't perched on her table-top mattress, surrounded by an assortment of trinkets and other objects, and sewing tough animal skins into intricate, traditional Inuit designs, she was on other adventures.

Attagutsiak's travelled back and forth from the Kivalliq to the Baffin region by dog team several times.

She's also well-versed in her culture and knows many traditional Inuit laws about relationships between husband and wife, and between wife and in-laws and child-birthing.

Qaapik Attagutsiak is also known to donate the intricate clothing she makes to hunters, and gives them as gifts to her children and grandchildren. (Facebook/Niore Iqalukjuak)

Her community knows her too — members in the Arctic Bay area often invite her to birthdays.

Attagutsiak bought a four-wheel Honda ATV with the profits from her sewing.

But she is also known to donate the intricate clothing she makes to hunters, and gives them as gifts to her children and grandchildren.

Attagutsiak says she also sometimes works on requests from around the world for sealskin mitts and boots.

One time, Attagutsiak recalled when she made a pair of caribou leg pants as gifts — a very delicate craft, requiring careful sewing of about 40 pieces of caribou leg skin.

I have been trying to imitate her sewing, it is very difficult to imitate her products. - Malachi Kigutaq, Qaapik Attagutsiak's daughter

"She is able and capable of doing things, she has looked after others, the elderly ones and youth that were not able to care for themselves, people that are homeless, she is always kind to them," Kigutaq said.

Kigutaq is named after her mother's late mother, Pakak.

But Attagutsiak refers to Kigutaq as "Arnakuluuk," meaning precious girl.

Attagutsiak even strutted down the runway, modelling these creations at her community's annual Christmas fashion show.

And though at one point limited by her eyesight she's now back to making unique sealskin waterproof mitts, now that she's had cataract surgery and can better see her tiny stitches.

"I am very proud of her. Her sewing products are beautifully made. I have been trying to imitate her sewing, it is very difficult to imitate her products," Kigutaq said.

Kigutaq said she won't be able to visit this time due to travel restrictions.

"She has child reared her children very well and has supported us, my siblings ... and all our grandchildren," Kigutaq said. "I want to wish her a happy birthday."