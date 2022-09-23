Yukon's North Klondike Highway remains closed after multiple landslides

Two sections of the Yukon's North Klondike Highway remain closed just east of Dawson City after multiple landslides caused by torrential rain blocked road access.

The slides occurred between kilometre 666 and 674, approximately 10 kilometres south of the Dempster Highway cut-off, and kilometre 693 to 696 at Rock Creek just north of the Dempster Highway cut-off.

The Yukon Government's Department of Highways and Public Works says additional landslides occurred in these areas overnight.

The closure means people in Dawson City are cut off from the section of highway that connects Rock Creek Subdivision and Henderson Corner, or points further south. The public coming north from Whitehorse are unable to access the Dempster Corner.

Engineers and workers are on-site assessing the situation and creating a plan to clear the highway.

It is unclear when those sections of highway will reopen to the public.

The department says safety is its top priority and it is asking the travelling public to avoid those areas.

The latest information on the situation will be provided to the public through the department's Facebook page and 511 Yukon.