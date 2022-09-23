Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
North

Yukon's North Klondike Highway remains closed after multiple landslides

Multiple landslides have forced the closure of two sections of the North Klondike Highway just east of Dawson City.

The department says safety is its top priority, asks travellers to avoid those areas.

Chris MacIntyre · CBC News ·
Orange barracades are set up on the highway blocking public access to landslide area.
Two sections of the North Klondike Highway remain closed as crews assess multiple landslides that occurred on Thursday. It's unclear when the road will be reopened to the public. (Chris MacIntyre/CBC)

Two sections of the Yukon's North Klondike Highway remain closed just east of Dawson City after multiple landslides caused by torrential rain blocked road access.

The slides occurred between kilometre 666 and 674, approximately 10 kilometres south of the Dempster Highway cut-off, and kilometre 693 to 696 at Rock Creek just north of the Dempster Highway cut-off.

The Yukon Government's Department of Highways and Public Works says additional landslides occurred in these areas overnight.

The closure means people in Dawson City are cut off from the section of highway that connects Rock Creek Subdivision and Henderson Corner, or points further south. The public coming north from Whitehorse are unable to access the Dempster Corner. 

Engineers and workers are on-site assessing the situation and creating a plan to clear the highway. 

It is unclear when those sections of highway will reopen to the public.

The department says safety is its top priority and it is asking the travelling public to avoid those areas.

The latest information on the situation will be provided to the public through the department's Facebook page and 511 Yukon

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chris MacIntyre

Chris MacIntyre is a CBC reporter in Dawson City, Yukon.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now