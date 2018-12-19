2 dead after collision on North Klondike Highway

Two men were killed when their vehicles collided on Yukon's North Klondike Highway early Tuesday evening.

RCMP say it happened just before 6 p.m. at kilometre 225, near the Lake Laberge campground. A Dodge Ram pickup and a Ford F-150 pickup collided on the road, killing both drivers.

One was a 52-year-old man, and the other an 81-year-old man. Police say both men were dead when officers arrived at the crash site. Their names have not been released.

RCMP say in a news release that the Ram was on fire when emergency crews arrived.

A passerby pulled a 55-year-old female passenger from the burning vehicle, according to police. Emergency responders assessed the woman who was then taken to hospital in Whitehorse.

The collision closed the highway for more than six hours. It opened at about 1 a.m.

The cause of the crash is not yet known. RCMP say Yukon's coroner is now leading the investigation.