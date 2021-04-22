Guilty verdict in George Floyd's murder just the start: northern Black advocacy coalition president

The verdict against George Floyd's killer, former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin is just the beginning of urgent systemic change and "basic respect for human life," says the president of the North's Black Advocacy Coalition.

BACupNorth President Ambe Chenemu said the months leading up to the verdict were an "anxious, nail-biting experience."

"I was overwhelmed with emotion when the verdict was given," he said.

Chenemu restrains himself from celebration. The loss of Black life is not a "win," he said, and Chauvin's conviction is just the precipice of holding police accountable.

"It was an acknowledgement that things can change and we can do better but we also have to recognize that minutes before that verdict, someone got shot," he said, referring to the shooting of 16-year old Ma'Khia Bryant by a Columbus, Ohio police officer.

Floyd's murder last year reverberated thousands of kilometres away and in the N.W.T., people took to the streets to speak up about anti-Black racism.

From the moment Chenemu saw the video, he felt Chauvin's guilt was clear, but he didn't expect the officer to be found guilty on all three charges — second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, for kneeling on Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds and taking his life.

"It's not over yet. We still have to get to the sentencing and it's a long, agonizing process," he said.

Video evidence was key to convicting Chauvin, and the use of bodycams means "we can have situations speak for themselves," said Chenemu.

Chenemu says he hopes northern residents are open to communicate their fears and that law enforcement sees what is happening and to know they must do better.

"We've heard of a lot of cases of policing in the communities that are just outright wrong and disgusting. I hope we don't get to see those kinds of things happen and that this verdict is a new leaf in the way policing and law enforcement see their relationship."

But, improving Black life means going beyond policing, says Chenemu, on the advocacy of BACupNorth.

"We're trying to raise awareness of empowering minority communities in all spaces. We believe if we're diverse in our community we are stronger," he said.

"It comes from teaching young people who they are, and what they are, the true information of their heritage," he said.

"We're starting from the source, we're raising our kids in a way that they can function in a society that is more accepting, as a Black kid, whether you grow up in Yellowknife or Fort Simpson, you feel that you belong in that community and you have an equal opportunity," he said.

This is the fundamental mission of the coalition — to make people feel safe where they are "and not feel that if you get pulled over or if you apply for a job or if you walk into a business, you get treated differently," he said.

'Nobody should be treated like that'

Chenemu said the police killing of George Floyd demonstrates the inhumane treatment of Black people.

"If you're kneeling on someone's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds, you just don't have respect for human life. Period. He is begging for his life, he can't breathe and you are sitting on his neck for over nine minutes. Regardless of us saying this is a Black issue, nobody should be treated like that, as an animal," he said.

"The best hope is that we don't get to see these kinds of things at all. I don't want to sit through a trial like this, this is not something I want to talk about at all, and if that's what we get from this moving forward, that for me would be the win in this process."

Northern incidents

In the North, several high profile incidents of police-involved incidents resulting in harm or death include 31-year-old Abraham Natanin, who was killed by Nunavut RCMP in Clyde River last spring.

The officer was cleared as not criminally responsible by Ottawa Police Service, the same force that settled a claim with the family of Abdirahman Abdi, a Somali-Canadian, beaten to death by an officer outside of his apartment in 2016.

Ottawa Police also cleared Nunavut RCMP in the death of Attachie Ashoona of Kinngait, Nunavut, as well as the officer who, in June, took down an Inuk man with the door of an RCMP truck.

In 2012, police were called to a home in Yellowknife, where Karen Lander barricaded herself inside and was threatening suicide. When she came out of the house carrying a rifle and pointed it at officers, RCMP officers opened fire on Lander, shooting her four times.

