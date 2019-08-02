North abuzz with festivals over August long weekend

While the brightest and hottest days of the year are behind us, the August long weekend is a welcome reminder that summer isn't over yet.

The territories are set to be abuzz Aug. 2 to 5 with festivals showcasing music, food, open water and neighbourhood culture. Even Yukoners are celebrating, despite their weekend being a regular, two days in length. (Sorry, Yukon).

Here's a look at what's happening this weekend across the North.

Slave River Paddlefest

Each year paddlers of all ages and skill levels descend on Fort Smith, N.W.T., for a long weekend of games, workshops and races on the mighty Slave River.

"It's really family-friendly," said Paddlefest organizer Natalie Kramer-Anderson.

The weekend starts with a flat water day focused on canoeing, she said, followed by a "river night, where we talk about river issues and share stories about the river."

Slave River Paddlefest runs from Aug. 2 to 5 in Fort Smith, N.W.T. (Slave River Paddlefest/Facebook)

The next two days are packed with "zany" events, said Kramer-Anderson, including paddleboard jousting, pool toy races and a kayak rodeo, where paddlers do flips and aerobatics on the river.

The thrust of Paddlefest, which takes place Aug. 2 to 5, is to show people a good time on the water so they are motivated to care for it, said Kramer-Anderson.

"If you don't value something, you're not going to be driven to protect it, should it be threatened," she said. "That was the start of Paddlefest — it was simply to get more people safely enjoying the river."

Old Town Ramble & Ride

Yellowknife's historic Old Town neighbourhood is poised to be a sensory cacophony Aug. 2 to 4 as musicians, artists, cyclists and vendors share their skills and talents.

The festival's 13th year includes performances by the Dene Drummers and Junkyard Symphony, Kilo November — Yellowknife's pre-teen DJ who performed at Snowking's Winter Festival and Folk on the Rocks — and DJ Sami.

The festival in Yellowknife's Old Town neighbourhood is 'great if you want a stay-cation, or to convince a family member to come up to Yellowknife,' said organizer Emily Smits. (Fran Hurcomb)

As usual, cycling is a dominant theme. The festival kicks off at 6 p.m. on Friday with the Critical Mass Bike Rally. Peddlers of all ages ride will down the Franklin Avenue hill to a concert in front of the Down to Earth Gallery. The weekend also includes bike safety checks, fat bike tours and e-bike rentals.

The Ramble & Ride is "great if you want a stay-cation, or to convince a family member to come up to Yellowknife," said festival co-ordinator Emily Smits. "It's a free festival, so bring the family and come and enjoy the four different music stages, and lots of different events and crafts."

Mosquito Music Festival

This weekend marks the first Mosquito Music Festival in Cambridge Bay, presented by the Ovayok Broadcasting Society.

Headlining the three-day concert series is Yellowknife's Welder's Daughter, a four-piece band known for its full-throttle rock and country covers.

Donna, left, and Judi Lyall are Sounds of Northern Lights. The throat singing sisters are set to perform at the Mosquito Music Festival in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut. (Sounds of Northern Lights/Facebook)

Also set to perform are the Blues Berries, who play educational songs for kids with a blues-y feel, gospel trio Shawn, Lynette and Kaison Holmes, Ashlee Otokiak and throat singing sisters Donna and Judi Lyall, who perform as Sounds of Northern Lights.

"I'm pretty excited," said Donna Lyall. "We're performing at the field behind the school and I'm hoping tomorrow's going to be beautiful and we'll be performing outdoors."

The Mosquito Music Festival runs from Aug. 2 to 4.

Yukon Culinary Festival

Though it doesn't have statutory holiday this weekend, Yukon has still found cause for celebration.

Founded by the Tourism Industry Association of the Yukon, the Whitehorse-based festival is a smorgasbord of food-related activities including cooking demonstrations, a 1950s-themed cocktail party on the sternwheeler S.S. Klondike, and a lunch of locally harvested meat and produce.

The Whitehorse-based festival includes cooking demonstrations, a 1950s-themed cocktail party on the sternwheeler S.S. Klondike, and a lunch of locally harvested meat and produce. (Submitted by Yukon Culinary Festival)

"The North has never really been known as a culinary destination," said organizer Eric Pateman.

The festival was created to "try and understand what northern food was, he said, "and now it's really more about celebrating it and bringing together that agricultural component and that wild component with the chefs in restaurants in the industry."

For the main event, chefs from Yukon, British Columbia and Quebec will be roasting elk, pig, duck and goat over an open fire at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre.

"It's a great opportunity for people of all ages to come out and really get a taste of the Yukon," said Pateman.

Ticket prices vary depending on the event. The Yukon Culinary Festival takes place Aug. 1 to 4.