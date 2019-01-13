From waistlines to wallets, northerners share why they participate in dry January

The holiday season can be a time of indulgence — filled with cocktail parties and other social gatherings — leading some to pledge to go alcohol-free in January.

It's a phenomenon commonly called dry January, and several northerners challenge themselves to it. They say abstaining from alcohol for 31 days can have many benefits, but it isn't always easy.

Crystal Schick, a photojournalist based in Whitehorse, is doing dry January for the third time this year.

"By the time the end of December comes I just feel like crap," she said, explaining she's usually pretty healthy but treats herself in the last month of the year.

Schick was first introduced to dry January by a co-worker in 2017, when she was living in Moose Jaw, Sask. She said doing it with a friend was helpful.

"We hung out together a lot," she said. "We tried to occupy our time without booze, that made it so much easier."

But the second time was more challenging as Schick had recently moved to Whitehorse and didn't have the same support system.

"I found myself sometimes avoiding meeting up with people, like saying, 'No' to invites."

Despite the challenges, Schick said she continues to do it because of benefits like saving money, improved mood, getting a better night's rest and seeing results at the gym.

"My wallet to my waistline is so great," she said.

"It can be a challenge definitely, but I think it's worth it. And it's only a month out of your life, right? And it's a really good mental and physical reset."

Research supports benefits

New research from the University of Sussex also says there may be a slew of health benefits related to dry January including more energy, better skin, and better concentration.

Dr. Richard De Visser, a reader in the university's School of Psychology, says people report not only feeling better after going sober for a month, they also tend to change their attitudes and beliefs around drinking.

"There seems to be not just that short-term effect of, 'I'm feeling a bit better,' but actually it kind of does change, to some extent, people's overall kind of relationship with alcohol."

Results were compiled from interviews with 816 U.K. dry January participants in January, February and August 2014.

Eighty-two per cent of respondents said it made them think more deeply about their relationship with alcohol while 80 per cent said they felt more in control of their drinking. Seventy-one per cent said dry January made them realize they don't need alcohol to enjoy themselves.

De Visser said the research also showed having support and being part of an organized campaign can be helpful when it comes to abstaining from alcohol.

"I think having a committed, dedicated event at a time when everyone's doing it seems to be beneficial to other people because they feel part of something bigger and they're not just doing it on their own."

'I definitely felt better that month'

Josh Long says doing dry January in 2016 helped change his beliefs around drinking. He currently lives in Iqaluit but was living in Yellowknife back then.

"I learned that [drinking] wasn't as necessary for me to have a good time as I used to think," he said.

Long took on the challenge with a friend and said they kept each other accountable.

He would still go out with friends and felt fine just ordering water, but said it was challenging when he was asked why he wasn't drinking alcohol.

"I think there was a certain social expectation that I would drink, and it's habit, you know, it's what you do," he said.

"No one [was] really trying to change my mind but just even asking the question can kind of provoke you to reconsider. 'Maybe I should have a drink, maybe I would have a better time if I had a drink.'"

Amy Kenny, a journalist based in Whitehorse, hasn't done a dry January but she said she became more aware of her drinking habits after doing a sober October in 2018.

"As it's getting colder there's just like endless opportunities to drink," she said. "Socially that's kind of what you always do and I was just tired of doing it."

Kenny said doing a sober month didn't prevent her from being social, she developed a fondness for soda water, and she also noticed some positive results.

"I definitely felt better that month. I just was like more on the ball with things and waking up early and getting things done."

Risks for heavy drinkers

Dr. Kami Kandola, chief public health officer for the Northwest Territories, says while there may be benefits to abstaining from or reducing alcohol intake for moderate drinkers, there is a risk of withdrawal for more frequent or heavy drinkers.

"For social drinkers who drink moderately and who are not at risk of alcohol withdrawal, [dry January] is a great campaign to be a part of."

For heavier drinkers, Kandola recommends seeking counselling and support from medical professionals.

Canada's low-risk drinking guidelines recommend a limit of 10 drinks a week for women, with no more than two drinks a day, and 15 drinks a week for men with no more than three drinks a day.

The NWT Help Line offers confidential support to residents of the Northwest Territories at 1-800-661-0844.

For information about programs available at Alcohol and Drug Services in the Yukon you can call 667-5777 or toll free at 1-855-667-5777.

In Nunavut the Kamatsiaqtut Help Line offers support at 867-979-3333 or toll free at 1-800-265-3333.