Protesters across the North rally for a ceasefire in Gaza

On Saturday, protesters in Iqaluit, Whitehorse and Yellowknife joined protesters in cities around the world in calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The rallies came just days after Nunavut MP Lori Idlout and Northwest Territories MP Michael McLeod added their names to letters calling for an immediate ceasefire in the region.

Following an Oct. 26 protest in front of the Yukon legislature, Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai also called for a ceasefire.

"The Government of Yukon supports calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and for respect and protection for civilian infrastructure to prevent loss of civilian lives," his statement read.

In Israel, over 1,400 have been killed, most of whom died in the Oct. 7 attack from Hamas that started the fighting, according to the country's foreign ministry. Around 240 people are currently being held hostage by Hamas.

Figures from Gaza's Health Authority put the Palestinian death toll at over 9,700, with over 4,000 children included among the dead.

'No hatred, no racism, no anger'

Over a hundred people attended the rally and march in Yellowknife on Saturday.

The rally started at Somba K'e civic plaza outside of city hall with speeches. The event was organized by Yellowknife Citizens for Ceasefire, a group that sprung up a week ago in reaction to the conflict. Derek Lindman, the group's spokesperson, opened the event.

He called on the Canadian government to demand an immediate ceasefire to the conflict, that all humanitarian aid to the region resume, and that services and supplies including telecommunications, fuel and medicine be restored to Gaza.

Protesters march across Franklin Ave. in Yellowknife's downtown on Saturday. (Sarah Krymalowski/CBC)

The group also went over its guidelines for the protest, which included zero tolerance for any Islamophobia, antisemitism, or speech in favour of violence.

Then, members of the audience were also given a chance to come forward and speak.

Yellowknifer Julie Thrasher started by talking about the support she received from Yellowknife's Muslim community when she first moved to the city as a single mother, and against any racism or division.

"What we see happening around the world [has] been happening for a long time, but you know what? This is 2023 and we have the power in us to stand with one another," she said.

Protesters gathered near the Healing Totem in downtown Whitehorse. (Caitrin Pilkington/CBC)

'When it comes to children, you know children are the backbone of our community," Thrasher said. "That's our heritage, that's our history, that's our future. I'm calling out to the people of the Northwest Territories and around the world. No hatred. No racism. No anger."

Protesters then embarked on a snowy march through Yellowknife's downtown, chanting "ceasefire now" and "free Palestine."

On social media, the idea that protests were held as far North as Yellowknife caused images from Saturday's protest to go viral.

A family protesting in Whitehorse on Nov. 4. (Caitrin Pilkington/CBC)

In Nunavut, 30 protesters met downtown before marching on Nunavut's legislature on Saturday morning. Many chanted and carried posters in support of a ceasefire.

Event organizer Jennifer Lane said she was driven to gather people together to show the Muslim community in Nunavut that they're not alone.

Lane said she's been disturbed by the number of civilian casualties in Gaza, especially children.

"I'm just a mom that cares about children," she said. "Every mother there, my heart is breaking for you."

Palestinian Yukoners said seeing the turnout on Saturday was incredibly meaningful. More than 200 people gathered at the Healing Totem on the Whitehorse waterfront and marched through downtown.

After returning to the totem, organizers and speakers called for government leaders to take action and stop the violence through speeches and poetry.

Nashaat Ghuneim was at the National Day of Action march held in Whitehorse on Nov. 4. His family fled Palestinian territories in 1948.

Protesters in Yellowknife gathered to listen to speeches outside of city hall as part of a rally and march in support of a ceasefire in the city of Saturday. (Sarah Krymalowski/CBC)

"We've never never been in Palestine, but we're still Palestinians, and we're here to support our people in Gaza," he said. "I'm so happy to see a lot of people here supporting us."

Ahmed Abuzuraq is another member of Whitehorse's Palestinian community. Speaking at the rally, he said he was surprised and touched by how many people showed up.

"The alternative is spending time on social media on our own, so coming out and seeing that the community we live in is supportive is definitely encouraging."

Protesters in Whitehorse marched through the city's downtown on Saturday before listenening to speakers at the Healing Totem on the city's waterfront. (Caitrin Pilkington/CBC)

Abuzuraq described seeing growing awareness in the Yukon and across Canada about the situation in Gaza.

"In 70 years, the news hasn't reached everyone the way it is now," he said. "Right now, everyone at least discusses the topic, and by more people being aware, I think we can find an eventual solution."

During a speech in Washington on Friday shared by CPAC, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau echoed earlier comments in support of a "humanitarian pause" in the Israeli offensive and "ceasing of the levels of violence that we're seeing," but did not say he supported a ceasefire in the conflict.