Northern candidates in the federal election so far

Canadians are officially heading to the polls on Sept. 20.

The campaign will last 36 days — the minimum campaign length permitted by law — but several parties have yet to announce their candidates in the North.

Here's a list of who we know is running so far in the three territories.

Yukon

A familiar face throughout the COVID-19 pandemic is running as the Liberal candidate in the Yukon. Dr. Brendan Hanley announced last Tuesday he was taking an immediate leave as the territory's chief medical officer of health to run in the federal election.

Meanwhile, it's unclear who will run for the Conservative Party of Canada. The party dropped Jonas Smith, who it had recently named its candidate, because of his unwillingness to support public health guidelines last week.

The NDP have not yet named a candidate though the party told CBC News it plans to make an announcement this week.

The Green Party of Canada has not finalized its candidate yet either.

Northwest Territories

Kelvin Kotchilea is the NDP candidate in the Northwest Territories. Kotchilea, originally from Behchokǫ̀, was defeated by Jane Weyallon-Armstrong earlier this year when he ran for MLA in the territory's Monfwi riding.

Michael McLeod, the incumbent, will seek re-election as the territory's Liberal MP. If elected, it would be his third term.

The Conservatives have not named a candidate in the N.W.T. yet, and neither has the Green Party.

Nunavut

Nunavut has three candidates so far.

Lori Idlout, a lawyer who currently lives in Iqaluit, is running for the NDP. She is filling a vacancy that Mumilaaq Qaqqaq left open when she announced earlier this year she wouldn't seek re-election.

Idlout recently acted on behalf of the group of people protesting developments at the Baffinland Iron Mine on north Baffin Island.

Pat Angnakak, a sitting two-term MLA in Nunavut, was announced as the Liberal candidate on Monday. As of Monday, Angnakak had not publicly resigned from her role as the MLA for Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu.

Laura Mackenzie will run for the Conservatives.

Mackenzie is a bilingual Inuk woman who was raised in Rankin Inlet, and has worked in public service for more than 15 years, mainly as director of Economic Development and Transportation programming.

The Green Party has not yet named a candidate in Nunavut.

The federal election is the seventh major election campaign launched in Canada since the start of the pandemic, following races in Yukon, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Saskatchewan, British Columbia and New Brunswick.