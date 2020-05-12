'It's long overdue': Campsites to be built at North Arm Territorial Park

The Northwest Territories government is creating new options for camping in the North Slave Region, with plans for campsites at North Arm Territorial Park to be built by the fall.

The park, which is located off Highway 3 near Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T., currently offers a day-use area with washrooms, a playground and a boat launch.

According to tender documents, the government plans to add a 375-metre loop with an access road and 15 campsites. The contractor is required to complete "all work under the terms and conditions of the contract, including final clean up," by Oct. 2, the tender states.

Chief Clifford Daniels of Behchokǫ̀ welcomes a campground at the park, which is within his community's municipal limits.

"It's long overdue," he said, adding families from Behchokǫ̀ would enjoy camping and swimming at the site on weekends and holidays.

However, Daniels said it doesn't come without a level of concern.

"Hopefully, these people who are travelling are well-behaved and their intentions are to enjoy the park, just like everybody else does," he said.

Daniels also hopes the construction project will offer job opportunities for people in Behchokǫ̀.

"That would be a big incentive to have that area improved," he said.

A new 'staycation' destination

At a time when travel outside the territory comes with 14 days of isolation upon return and the chief public health officer is promoting "staycations," Northwest Territories Tourism says the prospect of more local camping options is good news for residents.

"People are eager to get out of their houses," said Harold Grinde, the organization's chair. "Now, they're able [to] go camping and enjoy the beauty of the territory."

Grinde said any expansion of the territory's campground system will help the N.W.T. compete as a tourism destination, after COVID-19 travel restrictions ease.

"It'll just increase our capacity and give us the ability to recover quicker, once we do allow travel in the territory," he explained.