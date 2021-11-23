Public inquiry and code of conduct complaint into Steve Norn cost N.W.T. taxpayers more than $800,000

An inquiry into whether Steve Norn broke his code of conduct as an MLA cost N.W.T. taxpayers almost $805,000.

Nicole Bonnell, spokesperson for the NWT Legislative Assembly, provided CBC News with a summary of invoices on Friday afternoon. The largest expense was a payment to Maurice LaPrairie, counsel to the sole adjudicator, of $499,911.

Ronald L. Barclay, the sole adjudicator, earned $127,467 while Steven Cooper, the lawyer who represented Norn, earned $105,875.

Hearings unfolded over the course of nine days, but the entire inquiry took more than a month because COVID-19 was detected at the Legislature — which led to a delay in the proceedings.

Approximately $21,000 was spent on each the law clerk and the interpretation services, while the integrity commissioner who investigated the complaint against Norn and called for the public inquiry made just under $12,000.

The remaining fees — approximately $17,000 — were operational costs for the video and audio services, for staff overtime and for the court reporter.

Norn was removed from his seat as MLA for Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh in the Legislative Assembly last month, following recommendations from Barclay's report that he be expelled. Norn is the first MLA in the N.W.T. to lose his seat at the hands of his colleagues.