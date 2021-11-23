Steve Norn resigns from N.W.T. Legislative Assembly moments before vote to expel him

Steve Norn announced his resignation Tuesday as MLA for Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh, just as the Northwest Territories Legislature appeared poised to expel him.

On Tuesday, a majority of MLA's stated they would accept the report of an independent adjudicator and its recommendation that Norn be expelled for his actions in April when he broke his isolation protocols around COVID-19, and misled the public about it.

A separate point of order was raised Monday that would have allowed MLAs to move for Norn's expulsion on a separate matter — his apparent threats to MLAs over Facebook messenger — and was granted Tuesday by Speaker Frederick Blake Jr.

Thebacha MLA Frieda Martselos immediately made a motion recommending that Norn be expelled and his seat declared vacant, which was seconded by Inuvik Twin Lakes MLA Lesa Semmler. A majority of other MLAs then rose in succession to comment in support of the motion.

When Norn rose to speak to the motion just after 3 p.m., he announced that he would save MLAs the trouble of voting on the motion, and announced his resignation.

Norn apologized for any pain he had caused, and said he would resign to "prevent" fellow MLAs from having to vote on the matter of his expulsion.

"I will save you that," Norn said. "I will do you that honour. I can feel the will of the people in this room and I will respect that."

Despite Norn's resignation, Blake then informed the house that the motion would have to proceed to a vote.

The motion was ultimately passed, with all MLAs, except Norn, voting in favour.