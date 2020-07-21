Weekend wildfire near Norman Wells believed to be human caused

A new wildfire was discovered outside of Norman Wells, N.W.T., over the weekend, and officials believe it was human caused.

On Saturday at about 7 p.m., a fire was found about 8 kilometres outside of the town's boundaries.

"Buckets of water dropped by helicopter helped to bring the fire under control," states an NWT Fire update on social media posted Monday.

The fire danger rating is low for Normal Wells, thanks to cloudy conditions and rain. But officials say conditions can quickly change.

"Don't let carelessness be the cause of a wildfire," the update states.

Debris left over after what officials believe to be a human caused fire near Norman Wells. (NWT Fire/Facebook)

The territory's Department of Environment is reminding people that a fire can easily get out of control if it isn't supervised closely. The statement says people need a permit if they want to burn debris like driftwood.

As of Tuesday, there are 21 active fires in the territory out of the 61 fires so far this year, according to the department's latest figures. There were three new fires reported in the past 24 hours.

The South Slave region has the most active wildfires with 13 in the region as of Tuesday, but no communities are at risk, according to the government.

So far, 15,318 hectares have been affected by wildfires in the N.W.T. this year.