'Everybody just loves Edward': Norman Wells rallies to repair elder's snowmobile

Edward Oudzi was fast asleep Tuesday night.

Unbeknownst to the 80-year-old, his trusty snowmobile was being vandalized outside his home in Norman Wells, N.W.T.

"I walked out and the windshield was smashed," said Oudzi. The machine is his only mode of transportation during the winter.

He uses it to hunt, zip around town and take young people out on the land. But on that morning he could barely drive it.

"Boy. I really got in shock," he said.

But not for long.

Just hours after Oudzi reported the vandalism to the RCMP, community members mobilized, raising hundreds of dollars to help repair the elder's snowmobile and buy him new parts.

Oudzi, who is originally from Colville Lake, N.W.T., has lived in Norman Wells since the mid-1990s and is known by everyone in the community, said Jamie Kearsey, a local waitress who has served Oudzi breakfast and coffee for years.

Jamie Kearsey gathered donations at the Heritage Hotel in Norman Wells to help Edward Oudzi with his damaged snowmobile. (Jamie Kearsey)

"We're a small community. Like one big family," said Kearsey.

Oudzi is "happy, kind, funny — just a good man, a good person," she said — and the act of vandalism "kind of upset the whole community."

Quickly, she began asking staff and customers for donations, filling up an envelope with coins and bills.

"Then we had one particular family that threw in $380," she said.

They pulled together $465 in just two hours.

Everybody just loves Edward - Doug Whiteman, friend

Meanwhile, in a workshop in Norman Wells, others were trying to get Oudzi's sled back on the road, temporarily.

"Edward just takes things in stride," said Doug Whiteman, a family friend. "He just kind of goes, 'gee wiz, I'm going to miss my skidoo.'"

Another community member cobbled together spare parts while Whiteman ordered new ones.

"He was back to town with his skidoo," said Whiteman. "It's multicoloured right now, but at least he's got his machine."

Whiteman said it was just the right thing to do, especially for a man who has given so much to the community.

'Edward just takes things in stride,' said Doug Whiteman, a family friend. (Reel Youth)

"He works at the school setting up teepees and doing northern studies and teaching them how to make drums — all kinds of things that are part of Edward's culture, and he's just passing all that on to the little people," said Whiteman.

"Everybody just loves Edward," he said.

After learning of the donations, Oudzi simply said the outpouring of support made him "feel good."

"You can't tell with Edward's demeanour because he's just a kind of happy-go-lucky person no matter what," said Whiteman. "But I can imagine that ... he was sure feeling good to push that throttle and go on out the driveway again, knowing that tomorrow he doesn't have to walk in 30 below."