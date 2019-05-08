Mayor pleased with Norman Wells' COVID-19 response, for the most part

The mayor of Norman Wells, N.W.T. wrote a letter to his Mackenzie River community Monday, thanking residents for pitching in and helping one another, and calling out those who are not observing physical distancing protocols in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter, posted to the town's website, indicates that some people are still gathering at house parties, putting other residents at risk.

"We know there are a couple of homes in town where here may be parties or gatherings of larger groups of people than would be safe," said Frank Pope.

"By pointing this out in my letter I'm just hoping they may be picking up where we're coming from and maybe act a little more responsibly."

Pope says people in Norman Wells — unlike those in Yellowknife and other larger centres — have not been panic-buying items.

"We've got lots of toilet paper," he said. "I notice when I have gone by the stores there's only one or two vehicles at any given time. As I said, the store shelves are full."

Others are pitching in where they can and adapting to the new reality.

"We've got people like the fire department going around shovelling the roofs of the elders' homes," said Pope. "The stores are delivering to homes if you phone in and put in a grocery order. We have one hotel that's doing take-out meals and things."

Imperial Oil's operation in Norman Wells has adjusted its procedures to ensure fly-in workers do not bring the virus north from their southern hometowns. Starting this week, the company is using charter planes instead of regularly scheduled flights for workers.

Pope said once the workers arrive, they're immediately taken to the company camp, where they stay until they fly out.