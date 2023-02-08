Yukon RCMP charges 18-year-old with first-degree murder

RCMP in Yukon say they've charged an 18-year-old man with killing Aaron Smarch, 35, in Whitehorse.

In a press release Tuesday, RCMP said Norman Kendi faces a charge of first-degree murder.

The charge comes after the RCMP's major crime unit and other officers arrested Kendi Monday morning. Police say they also executed two search warrants Monday evening in downtown Whitehorse related to the investigation.

Kendi appeared in court Tuesday and remains in custody.

Smarch was found wounded near 4th Avenue and Ogilvie Street last Thursday. Earlier this week, police said he was rushed to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Over the weekend, residents created a makeshift memorial to Smarch on Fourth Avenue.