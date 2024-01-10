Inmate at Whitehorse jail alleges he was illegally placed in segregation

An inmate at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre alleges that he was illegally placed in segregation following an altercation with a correctional officer.

Norman Kendi's lawyer filed an emergency application for judicial review on Dec. 29. However, the jail moved Kendi to another unit the same day, before the application could be heard.

Kendi is at the jail awaiting trial for first-degree murder, and is one of two people accused of killing Aaron Smarch in Whitehorse last year.

According to the application, Kendi and a correctional officer got into an argument on Dec. 28 after the officer told Kendi that he was putting him in "lock up," something Kendi didn't think was warranted.

While walking to his cell, Kendi threw cold coffee at the officer, after which the officer, instead of closing the cell door, allegedly entered it "to retaliate physically."

The application claims the officer punched Kendi and "placed him in one or several chokeholds," during which Kendi "offered no resistance" and "did not fight back."

Kendi was taken to the arrest processing unit before being moved to segregation.

The application argues the decision to move Kendi to the segregation unit was made "without legal authorization." Instead, the application alleges it was done "out of retaliation" for Kendi throwing the coffee at the correctional officer.

"The proper course to follow is to have the matter brought before the discipline committee for adjudication," the application reads. "If segregation is warranted for disciplinary reasons, the committee may order this after a hearing on the merits and any appeals are exhausted.

"The decision to place the applicant in the Segregation Unit was made capriciously and vindictively. It was an abuse of process."

The Whitehorse Correctional Centre has not yet filed a reply.

In an email to CBC News, Yukon justice department spokesperson Drew MacNeil wrote that an internal review showed that "proper use of force procedures were followed" during the incident. However, he declined further comment, citing Kendi's application for judicial review.

Kendi's lawyer, Vincent Larochelle, said in an interview that he was waiting to get security video footage of the Dec. 28 altercation before determining how to proceed with the case.

A Yukon government webpage that provides Whitehorse Correctional Centre segregation statistics on a quarterly basis indicates that no inmates were placed in segregation at the jail last year after March 31, 2023.

'Track record of violating the Charter rights of Yukon inmates'

The application, however, alleges that the jail has a "track record of violating the Charter rights of Yukon inmates through its use of segregation," noting a previous court case, also led by Larochelle, where the judge ultimately found the jail was operating a second de-facto segregation unit without proper authority or safeguards for inmates.

It also makes mention of a 2018 inspection report that recommended the institution strongly limit its use of segregation. The inspection came after an Indigenous inmate with mental illness spent years at the jail, with long stretches in segregation that caused his mental health to further deteriorate.

"The Centre's routine, repeated and blasé attitude towards the use of solitary confinement is a stain on the Yukon," the application claims. "The harm caused to Yukon defendants, most of them [Indigenous], is incalculable."

Larochelle, in the interview, said that while disciplinary measures at the jail may be warranted in some cases, inmates are still entitled to due process. That, he said, includes following existing procedures to fairly determine if an inmate has done anything wrong, and if so, what the appropriate punishment would be.

"Should we care about how people in our jails are treated?" he said. "Well, to that I can only borrow the words of the wise [Nelson] Mandela, who said we should be judged as a society according to the way in which we treat our prisoners, not our most privileged citizens."