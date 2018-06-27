Rankin Inlet man who abused singer Susan Algukark sentenced on new charges

The Rankin Inlet man who abused singer Susan Aglukark is in jail again after being convicted of sexually touching another minor.

Norman Ford, 64, went to jail for assaulting the Juno Award-winner and other victims in the 1980s.

Aglukark named him as her abuser during a hearing for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in February in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut.

"This room could be filled by your victims alone," she said during her testimony, saying she'd heard Ford was facing new charges.

The new charges were laid in 2016 and the case wrapped up on June 13, when he was sentenced to 15 months in jail for sexual interference.

After he serves his sentence he will be on probation for 18 months, during which time he must have no contact with the victim.

His name will be on the national sex offender registry for 20 years, and has to pay a $200 victim surcharge.