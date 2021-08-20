Norman Wells sees signs of community transmission, active case count in N.W.T. rises to 130

The N.W.T.'s case count slowly increased Thursday to 130 from 125 the day before.

Case counts are holding steady overall in the Sahtu, with Fort Good Hope increasing their case count by three, to 23. The region continues to have the most active cases in the territory with 65. Two more people have recovered in Norman Wells, but there is also one new active case, bringing the community's active case count to 25, compared to 26 on Wednesday.

Yellowknife also saw one new case of COVID-19 in this update.

This brings the total number of recent COVID-19 cases to 358, of which 128 that are active cases of N.W.T. residents, two are residents from out-of-territory cases and there was one death. Two hundred and twenty-seven cases are now resolved.

Positive wastewater signals in Norman Wells

The N.W.T. is saying for the first time in this update that there is community transmission present in Norman Wells.

Any public place in that community, the notice says, "could result in an exposure to COVID-19."

There is a positive wastewater signal in the community that "indicates that there are many unidentified cases of COVID-19," according to a town notice.

The community will be holding a dedicated COVID-19 testing clinic from Friday, Sept. 3 to 5 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Denis A. Drolet Community Hall.

"It is critical that anyone who is currently in Norman Wells who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or who has any symptoms get tested to reduce the spread ... in our communities," a public notice from the N.W.T. says.

On Wednesday, Dr. Kami Kandola, the N.W.T.'s chief public health officer, extended the containment order in Norman Wells to Sept. 14. The community is also under a 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, which town officials say has lead to a decrease in positive COVID-19 cases in the community.

The situation is the same in Yellowknife, where health officials have noted community transmission and have also identified any public site for possible COVID-19 exposure.

For both communities, the territory will only start listing public exposures where there is a higher risk that needs "further action."

Non-essential travel to and from Yellowknife is not recommended at this time.

Tulita under lockdown as cases jump to five

The biggest same-day change in the case count is in Tulita. The Sahtu community of roughly 500 people went from one active case Wednesday to five on Thursday.

The hamlet extended its state of local emergency until Sept. 8 because of the new cases.

It put in place an 11 p.m. curfew, a travel ban in and out of the community and set in place a temporary liquor prohibition.

The jump in cases, the hamlet said, is a "reminder of how fast this virus can spread."

"We know this is a very difficult and trying time," the hamlet wrote in a statement. "Please be compliant with these rules for the safety of your loved ones, your family, and for the safety of our community."

The hamlet also released a long list of community health guidelines Wednesday, asking anyone returning to Tulita to self-isolate, issuing mandatory COVID-19 testing for essential workers who come in, and limiting non-essential travel during their lockdown.

Hamlet officials ask people to be kind and calm with healthcare workers as they adjust to the new situation, and to call on family members to check in during the difficult time.

It said that more restrictions could be added due to "unknowns with the current COVID-19 situation."

Tulita's lockdown is not imposed by the territory, unlike in Colville Lake, Fort Good Hope and Norman Wells.

The containment orders for Colville Lake and Fort Good Hope are set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 4.

Vaccine recommendation for Fort Providence workers

Another municipal government taking proactive measures is Fort Providence.

The hamlet's municipal council passed a motion on Sept. 1 recommending that anyone working with the public must be vaccinated.

The resolution also asks businesses, organizations and employers to promote vaccinations within their workplace.

As of Thursday, Fort Providence has two active COVID-19 cases, with two others recovered.