Non-resident worker in N.W.T. tests positive for COVID-19

A non-resident worker in Yellowknife has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person is asymptomatic and "safely isolating" in the city, said Chief Public Health Officer Kami Kandola in a press release sent out on New Year's Day.

The person travelled to Yellowknife by air and followed all COVID-19 safety measures, including immediately isolating upon arrival, Kandola said.

Health officials don't believe the virus was contagious during the traveller's flight and say there's no risk to the public. The person had no contacts during their self-isolation ahead of being tested.

Kandola said the person tested positive during a targeted screening in their second week after arriving in Yellowknife, and that public health will continue to monitor them through their isolation period.

Though the rollout of vaccinations is underway, the N.W.T. government and health officials continue to urge residents to follow COVID-19 protocols.

"We now know there is a more contagious mutation of COVID-19 in Canada. Everyone has already made a lot of sacrifices to keep COVID-19 under control within our boundaries. Now is the time to stay the course, double down, and make those sacrifices matter," Kandola said.

The N.W.T. has reported 24 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, all of which are now considered recovered.

Since this new case is a non-resident worker, it's not counting toward the territory's total.