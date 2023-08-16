Nominations open next week in N.W.T. election, here's who's running so far

After a delay due to wildfires and evacuations, the Northwest Territories election campaign is finally, nearly, upon us.

The N.W.T.'s chief electoral officer will issue writs of election on Monday, officially opening up the nomination period. Prospective candidates have until 2 p.m. on Oct. 20 to file their papers.

Those who choose to run will be doing so at an exceptional moment in the territory's history.

Wildfires that ripped through the South Slave region and the northern shores of Great Slave Lake this summer caused widespread damage and forced about 68 per cent of the territory's residents to flee their communities.

Fighting those fires, and funding communities' evacuations, is expected to cost around $150 million , and pretty much drain the government's estimated operating surplus, Finance Minister Caroline Wawzonek said in August.

The federal government has said it will come through with some disaster assistance cash, but it's unclear when or how much.

There's no doubt though, the next Legislative Assembly will have to deal with the fallout.

And yet, despite this summer's wildfire emergencies, and recent years' devastating floods and the COVID-19 pandemic, there are at least 30 N.W.T.ers keen to lead the territory through any future crisis.

CBC News has compiled a list of people who have so far indicated their interest in running in the Nov. 14 territorial election.

The list is incomplete. CBC will put out an updated roster when more MLA hopefuls announce their intentions.

District People planning to run Deh Cho Ron Bonnetrouge* Frame Lake Deanna Cornfield Frame Lake Julian Morse Frame Lake John Stanley Frame Lake Spencer Tracy Great Slave Katrina Nokleby* Great Slave Kate Reid Hay River North R.J. Simpson* Hay River South Wally Schumann Inuvik Boot Lake Diane Archie* Inuvik Boot Lake Denny Rodgers Inuvik Twin Lakes Lesa Semmler* Kam Lake Caitlin Cleveland* Mackenie Delta Frederick Blake Jr.* Monfwi Jane Weyallon Armstrong* Nahendeh Josh Campbell Nahendeh Les Wright Nunakput Lucy Kuptana Range Lake Nicole Sok Range Lake Kieron Testart Sahtu Paulie Chinna* Sahtu Danny McNeely* Thebacha Frieda Martselos* Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh Richard Edjericon* Yellowknife Centre Ambe Chenemu Yellowknife Centre Robert Hawkins Yellowknife Centre Matt Spence Yellowknife North Shauna Morgan Yellowknife South Caroline Wawzonek* District unconfirmed Bruce Valpy

* incumbents

Of the prospective candidates so far, 12 are incumbents.

Sitting MLAs not seeking another term include Premier Caroline Cochrane (Range Lake), Health Minister Julie Green (Yellowknife Centre), and regular MLAs Jackie Jacobson (Nunakput), Kevin O'Reilly (Frame Lake) and Rylund Johnson (Yellowknife North).

Shane Thompson (Nahendeh), minister of Municipal and Community Affairs and Environment and Climate Change, was a lead in the territory's wildfire response. He hasn't said yet whether he'll join this fall's race. Neither has regular MLA Rocky Simpson (Hay River South).

Election day was originally supposed to be Oct. 3, but MLAs voted in August to postpone it until Nov. 14.