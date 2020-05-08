'Palace coup' not needed during a pandemic, says N.W.T. consultant

A Yellowknife business consultant and investor who works with mineral resource companies, among others, says his phone started ringing immediately this week as news broke about a potential cabinet shakeup.

"I started receiving calls right away from the states and overseas from people who had been evaluating what was going on in the N.W.T. in terms of investment," said David Connelly.

He said people were asking, "Now that it looks like there's a palace coup going on, is the government stable, can we still rely on commitments that we've received from government? And so on."

On Wednesday notice was given of a motion to be tabled in the Legislative Assembly Friday that would have cost Katrina Nokleby, the minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment (ITI), and Infrastructure, her cabinet position had it been supported in the assembly.

Steve Norn, MLA for Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh and the chair of the Standing Committee on Accountability and Oversight, gave notice of the motion, and Rocky Simpson, MLA for Hay River South, seconded it.

Connelly watched with dismay as MLAs prepared to debate Nokleby's future, while offering no explanation for why they wanted to do so.

"It's already challenging enough to work in the Northwest Territories, and then to believe the government is unstable … it leads to my phone ringing."

Connelly said he's happy regular members have now had the benefit of a "reality check" from the backlash that ensued, including a strong reaction from the N.W.T. Chamber of Mines and an online petition in support of Nokleby.

"Our minister of ITI and infrastructure comes out of this stronger than when she went in."

The cabinet, regular member divide

But the debate over Nokleby's future never happened. The motion was withdrawn Friday.

Statements from elected leaders since the motion was withdrawn suggest that poor communication between cabinet and regular MLAs led to the brouhaha.

In a post on Facebook this afternoon, fellow cabinet minister Caroline Wawzonek, who holds the finance and justice portfolios, said she's learned from the experience.

"I understand now that communication and relationships between MLAs and cabinet exist within a natural, yet unfortunate, divide that was made more real during this pandemic's imposed separation," Wawzonek wrote. "It is a divide that we all said we would work to break down and I'm deeply committed to doing so."

Yellowknife Centre MLA Julie Green also shared thoughts on Facebook.

"The motion was a last resort following other efforts at resolution that were unsuccessful," Green wrote.

"Maybe the motion was too big a hammer for the problem at hand, but it did focus our attention on a resolution and a constructive path forward."