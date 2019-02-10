No strike on Monday for N.W.T. gov't workers
The territorial government and union did not reach a deal, but have agreed to follow binding recommendations
After two days of mediation, the Government of the Northwest Territories and the Union of Northern Workers have not reached a tentative agreement — but there won't be a strike on Monday.
The two parties have agreed to binding recommendations from mediator Vince Ready, and a condition of that agreement is that the members of the union won't be striking.
Earlier this week, the UNW said its members would strike on Monday if an agreement was not reached through this weekend's mediation with the territorial government — job action that would have impacted about 4,000 unionized employees, from school custodians to policy analysts.
Ready said the parties had made "considerable progress" during the two days of mediation, according to a news release from both the government and the UNW. But the statement also said there remain a few outstanding issues, including "economic increases, term of the agreement, and job security issues."
The mediator has imposed a "media blackout" until he releases his recommendations, the statement said, which could take about 30 days.
