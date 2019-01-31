Festival 'dropped the ball' by cancelling airshow, but volunteers are trying to save it

When past organizers of the Yukon Sourdough Rendezvous airshow heard it wasn't on the schedule this year, they decided to take matters into their own hands.

But they say they didn't have enough notice about its cancellation from festival organizers to pull off a public event. They are still arranging for a small number of aircraft to come to Whitehorse, but the public won't have access to them as they have in the past.

"Someone really dropped the ball," said Jack Kingscote, who organized the airshow for 28 of its 48-year history. He said he and other past organizers, including Rebecca LaForge, found out it was cancelled through the grapevine.

"It's really, really, really quite sad to see something like this kind of go in the toilet," she said.

Rendezvous, a winter festival celebrating Yukon's past, takes place Feb. 15-24. This is its 55th year.

Not enough lead time

Laforge and other past organizers decided put the show on themselves, but Laforge said they didn't have enough time to save it fully. It takes three months to get all the necessary permissions from the Department of National Defence to open up the airport tarmac to the public.

"So it was a little upsetting," said Laforge.

More plentiful times? The Yukon Sourdough Rendezvous closing parade, late 1970s. (Tim Kinvig)

During the airshow's heyday, 30 or more military aircraft came to Whitehorse from across Canada and the United States. In recent years, the show has been smaller and was comprised of a "static" display of aircraft that the public could tour at the airport.

This year, the public will not have access to the tarmac, but they can still see some aircraft from afar.

"Folks can stand at the gate ... peer through the fence and see the airplanes, but that's going to be it for this year I'm afraid," said Kingscote.

Laforge said seven aircraft are confirmed so far, including four jets, two helicopters and one King Air.

Airshow expenses 'next to nil'

One of the reasons Kingscote was surprised the airshow was cancelled is because he says it cost "next to nil."

He said when he ran it, it cost Rendezvous about $2,000 a year.

Costs are kept down LaForge said, because the federal government sends the military aircraft as part of a training exercise. All flight costs are therefore covered by the government.

She said local businesses have stepped up to support the show this year.

The snow carving event was cancelled this year. Shown is Team Alaska's entry into Whitehorse's international snow sculpture competition in 2017. (Paul Tukker/CBC)

Festival short on cash

The CBC contacted David Blottner, the executive director of Rendezvous, but have not yet heard back from him. The CBC did speak with Blottner in November, when the festival said it was making changes because money was tight. Several events were cut from the schedule, including the snow carving competition and the fireworks, the latter of which were saved by an anonymous donor.

At the time, Blottner said sponsors weren't donating as much to the festival as in previous years. According to him, it costs about $600,000 to put the festival on each year. The city and territorial governments chip in about one-sixth of the funding. The rest comes from corporate sponsors, local fundraising, and ticket sales.