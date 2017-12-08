No new judge for resentencing of Bobby Zoe

The same judge who ordered a repeat sex offender to remain in prison indefinitely will preside over a new sentencing hearing ordered for the man after the N.W.T. Court of Appeal found errors in the judge's initial sentence.

Deputy Judge J.R. McIntosh declared Bobby Zoe a dangerous offender in December of 2017 and sentenced him to remain in prison until his risk of reoffending had been reduced to a manageable level.

The sentence came after Zoe, now 39 years old, was convicted of sexual assault for the fourth time. He broke into a Yellowknife apartment, sexually assaulted a woman who had been sleeping and fled with some money from the apartment.

Zoe appealed both his conviction and the indeterminate prison sentence he was given after being designated a dangerous offender.

A panel of N.W.T. Court of Appeal judges upheld the conviction. But the three judges said, in light of a decision the Supreme Court of Canada issued two weeks after Zoe was sentenced, McIntosh had made errors in sentencing Zoe. They ordered him to be resentenced.

Zoe's lawyer, Jennifer Cunningham then applied to have a different judge oversee the resentencing. In written arguments, Cunningham said, "a reasonable and fully informed person viewing the matter realistically would conclude that there is a real possibility of bias if the hearing were held in front of the original judge again."

In her application, the Whitehorse lawyer said dangerous offender hearings are exhaustive examinations of offenders' backgrounds, treatability, criminal history, risk of reoffending, and the availability of corrections programs to mitigate it.

There is no blanket rule requiring resentencings to be held before a different judge. - Brendan Green, Crown counsel

"...based on the fact that the determinations on the exact same issues will have to be made again, there must be a decision-maker who brings no preconceptions to the same all-encompassing issues that now must be determined all over again," argued Cunningham.

But the prosecutor noted that Cunningham had asked the Court of Appeal to confirm in writing that it intended the matter to be reheard by a different judge and the court would not do so.

"There is no blanket rule requiring resentencings to be held before a different judge," said Brendan Green in his written argument.

Green also noted the court of appeal had the benefit of a second background report, also known as a Gladue report, on systemic barriers Zoe faced when growing up. "The sentencing judge did not have a complete picture of this important issue," wrote Green.

On Tuesday Deputy Judge McIntosh agreed with Green, saying he will preside over the resentencing. A date for that is scheduled to be set in August.