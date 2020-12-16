No new COVID-19 case in Nunavut on Wednesday

There was no new case of COVID-19 in Nunavut Wednesday, according to a government news release.

The number of active cases in the territory went down to 41, a reduction of three from the previous day. In total, there have been 258 cases in the territory, with 217 people recovering.

Nunavut's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson said that until the outbreak is over, the number of cases will fluctuate regularly.

"I want to encourage everyone to continue their efforts, as they are paying off. Although this is difficult and tiresome, it is necessary and it must continue in the weeks to come. Thank you to all community members for doing their part," Patterson said in the release.

The release also stated that contact tracing in the communities where there have been cases of COVID-19 is ongoing and that public health staff are monitoring everyone in isolation.

Get flu shot, urges Nunavut gov't.

In a separate news release Wednesday, the territorial government urged all Nunavummiut who can, to get their flu shots.

While the flu shot doesn't protect against COVID-19 or other viruses or bacteria, "it can help reduce pressure on our health system," reads the release.

It stated the flu vaccine is available for free at all community health centres in the territory and at Iqaluit Public Health, building 1091.

As a precaution because of the pandemic, Nunavummiut must call their local health centre or Iqaluit Public Health to book their appointment to get the flu shot.

Get tested if exposed to COVID-19

The government is also asking Nunavummiut who think they've been exposed to COVID-19 to call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET, or notify their community health centre right away and immediately isolate at home for 14 days.

The government asks those people to not go to the health centre in person.

The government of Nunavut will provide an update on the COVID-19 at a news conference on Friday at 11 a.m. ET.