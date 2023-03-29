No more smoking in public housing, Nunavut Housing Corp. tells its tenants

Just over a month from now, a new law will prohibit tenants who live in public and government housing in Nunavut from smoking around their home.

The new law, which MLAs passed in 2021 but which is only just now coming into effect, kicks in on May 31, according to a news release from the Nunavut Housing Corporation.

The ban applies to public housing and government staff housing units, as well as common areas like balconies. If tenants want to smoke or vape tobacco or cannabis outside, they have to be at least nine metres from common entrances.

Eric Ipirq, the manager for the Nunavut health department's tobacco and cannabis program, said most of the responsibility for the law lies with the Nunavut Housing Corporation. His department is supporting those efforts.

"We're trying to keep up with the global standards," said Ipirq. "That includes protecting people who don't smoke from the harms of tobacco smoke as well — so protecting pregnant women, children and youth are a priority for us, and that's one way to do that."

There are about 8,000 public and government housing units in the territory.

Okpik Jeetah, who lives in Iqaluit, said in Inuktitut that she is in full agreement with the new policy.

"I don't want people smoking in the house, especially if they have babies — this is not good," she said. "When they are small, they get sick easily. I don't want people smoking in their houses."

Though the Department of Health doesn't have statistics on how many people smoke in their homes, Ipirq said between 70 and 74 per cent of Nunavummiut smoke in general.

He said just like seat belts and stop signs, this law is "designed to have a meaningful impact on the health and safety of individuals."

For now, the department is looking at doing "progressive" enforcement, he added. That means educating people rather than fining or evicting them — though a news release from the Nunavut Housing Corporation notes evictions could be on the table for people caught breaking the law.

"I can imagine there's going to be some issues with individuals, who are so used to smoking inside, having issues," Ipirq said. "If things keep persisting, at that point we will work with [the Nunavut Housing Corporation] to look at other ways of dealing with this."

A recent report from the housing corporation says more than half of Nunavummiut live in public housing, and 97 per cent of those are Inuit.

The update to the territory's Tobacco and Smoking Act was originally proposed by Lorne Kusugak, who was the health minister in 2019. It also bans smoking in cars with young people, as well as the sale of flavoured vaping products.