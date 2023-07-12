No injuries after stray bullet hits transport truck on Highway 3

Behchokǫ̀ RCMP say a stray bullet crashed through the passenger window of a transport truck that was driving on Highway 3 near Boundary Creek on Monday.

The bullet ended up lodged in the back wall of the truck's sleeper cab.

"Despite the potentially deadly consequences, the driver was not injured," RCMP wrote in a news release Wednesday morning.

Police say they are still investigating the incident, but have been able to confirm the bullet came from a rifle.